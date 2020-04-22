Joe Gilbert’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU This has been signed, sealed, and delivered for quite awhile. Burrow gives the Bengals their franchise quarterback who they can build around for years to come. His toughness will be important for Burrow given what he will have around him in Cincinnati.

2. Washington Redskins: Edge Chase Young, Ohio State There is no way the Redskins can pass up getting the best prospect in the draft and one of the best edge rushers to come out in many years. Young will immediately be the best pass rusher for the Redskins.

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State The Lions get the best cornerback in the draft and one of the best corner prospects to come out in several years. Okudah will come in and replace Darius Slay, who was traded this offseason.

4. New York Giants: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa The Giants get probably the most gifted athlete of the offensive tackle class. The Giants need to protect their young quarterback, so Wirfs fills a major need for the Giants.

5. Miami Dolphins: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia The Dolphins decide to start building up front rather than nabbing their quarterback here. Thomas is one of the most pro-ready tackles in the class and so he will be able to start right away for the Dolphins.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon The Chargers go with a quarterback, but not the one many would expect them to take. Herbert seems to be the guy in LA. He will come in and probably get to learn behind Tyrod Taylor.

7. Carolina Panthers: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson The Panthers lost Luke Kuechly to retirement this offseason, so linebacker is a need. It just happens that the best linebacker and one of the best defenders in the draft falls to them here. Simmons will be a do-it-all defender for Carolina.

8. Arizona Cardinals: IDL Derrick Brown, Auburn The Cardinals are very thin up front on the defensive line, so they go with one of the best interior defensive linemen in the draft. Brown has unique athleticism for the position.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida The Jaguars have a lot of holes on their roster. With this selection, the Jaguars get a top tier corner with excellent athleticism. The Jaguars could pull a shocker and nab the falling Tua Tagovailoa.

10. Cleveland Browns: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama The Browns have one giant hole on their roster and that is at left tackle. So, the Browns grab my No. 1 rated offensive tackle to be their franchise left tackle. Wills is a clean technician who has good feet to be able to fit well in the Browns’ system. A trade down is definitely a possibility here, but I think it would be too hard to pass up Wills here.

11. New York Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville The Jets have a big need at offensive tackle. So, the Jets select one of the most intriguing offensive tackles in the class. Becton is a mammoth of man, but he possesses incredible athleticism for a man his size.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama The Raiders need wide receivers. They have fallen into a perfect position where they can select any of the top receivers in the class. It will be a tough decision between Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, but I go with Jeudy.

13. San Francisco 49ers: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma The 49ers need more talent on the outside on offense. They get lucky and fall into one of the best playmakers in the draft. Lamb will be an instant game-changer for the 49ers offense.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Josh Jones, Houston The Bucs need to protect their new quarterback, Tom Brady. The four top tackles are off the board, but I think Jones is right there with those top four guys. So, Jones will be a nice addition for the Bucs.

15. Denver Broncos: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama The Broncos want offensive skill players, especially at wide receiver. So, they nab the speedster, who has explosive speed that few possess. Ruggs will be a nice complement to Courtland Sutton.

16. Atlanta Falcons: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU The Falcons reportedly really want a cornerback. So, they select the best corner left on the board. Fulton was ultra-productive at LSU and has the coverage versatility to play in any scheme.

17. Dallas Cowboys: IDL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina The Cowboys get the biggest steal of the draft. Kinlaw will be an immediate starter on the interior of the defensive line for the Cowboys, possessing some of the most freakish abilities in the entire draft.

18. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama How about that?! The Dolphins take the gamble of waiting to draft a quarterback and fall into the quarterback who many thought they would select at No. 5. Tagovailoa has all the talent to be their franchise quarterback, but health is the question.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma Murray just seems like a player who the Raiders would love to get. He fits a need for the Raiders. Murray has excellent speed and is one of the best character guys in the entire draft.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU The Jaguars are currently feuding with Yannick Ngakoue, so edge rusher is a need for them. Chaisson has great burst and bend to be a dangerous rusher off the edge.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU The Eagles need wide receivers after ending last season with literally nothing at the position. Jefferson is a polished receiver who should be able to contribute right away.

22. Minnesota Vikings: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson The Vikings are incredibly thin at cornerback. So, the Vikings nab one of the best corners left on the board. Terrell was a highly productive corner in college.

23. New England Patriots: Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State The Patriots are in a whole new world now without Tom Brady. So, the Patriots can go anywhere with this pick. I think they select the best player available and go with one of the best edge rushers in the class. Gross-Matos has good length and athleticism.

24. New Orleans Saints: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State The Saints have very few holes on the roster. But, I think the depth at corner could be improved. So, the Saints get another Ohio State corner in Arnette to go alongside Marshon Lattimore.

25. Minnesota Vikings: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor The Vikings traded away Stefon Diggs this offseason, so they will be in need of a replacement. Mims is a big, fast receiver with excellent ball skills and hands.

26. Miami Dolphins: LB Patrick Queen, LSU The Dolphins finish off their strong day by selecting one of the best linebackers in the class. Queen is a fast linebacker who fits the modern type of linebacker.

27. Seattle Seahawks: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State The Seahawks need to protect Russell Wilson. Cleveland is a promising offensive tackle prospect with the athleticism teams covet in their offensive tackle.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Edge A.J. Epenesa, Iowa The Ravens have numerous areas they could do here. But, I think they decide to grab a versatile defensive lineman in Epenesa. He has the ability to play on the edge and inside because of his size.

29. Tennessee Titans: IDL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M The Titans are already strong on the defensive line, but they could use another to add to their depth. Madubuike has great movement skills for an interior defensive lineman.

30. Green Bay Packers: WR K.J. Hamler, Green Bay Packers The Packers need more weapons on offense, specifically at wide receiver. Hamler has the blazing speed to be a home-run threat for the offense.

31. San Francisco 49ers: C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan The 49ers do not have a lot of holes on the roster. But, they could use some help in the interior of the offensive line. Ruiz is the best center and interior offensive lineman in the class.