Joe Gilbert’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived! The pre-draft process has been one of the strangest and different processes ever because of the outbreak of the coronavirus. Teams did not have a chance to have pre-draft visits to their facility and most pro days were canceled. So, the evaluation process will be quite different this year. It should make the 2020 NFL Draft one of the more intriguing drafts ever.
The Cleveland Browns were very busy at the start of the offseason. They remade the coaching staff with Kevin Stefanski now leading the way as the new head coach. The front office also got a whole new makeover, with now Andrew Berry at the helm. In free agency, the Browns were incredibly busy, signing numerous players on both sides of the ball. Two of the biggest additions in free agency were right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. All of this maneuvering has now led to the 2020 NFL Draft.
What will happen in the 2020 NFL Draft? What do the Browns do to continue their roster makeover? Well, WFNY’s Joe Gilbert takes his shot at predicting these things. Without further ado, here is Gilbert’s complete first round mock draft, along with the predictions for all the 2020 selections for the Browns.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
This has been signed, sealed, and delivered for quite awhile. Burrow gives the Bengals their franchise quarterback who they can build around for years to come. His toughness will be important for Burrow given what he will have around him in Cincinnati.
|2. Washington Redskins: Edge Chase Young, Ohio State
There is no way the Redskins can pass up getting the best prospect in the draft and one of the best edge rushers to come out in many years. Young will immediately be the best pass rusher for the Redskins.
|3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
The Lions get the best cornerback in the draft and one of the best corner prospects to come out in several years. Okudah will come in and replace Darius Slay, who was traded this offseason.
|4. New York Giants: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
The Giants get probably the most gifted athlete of the offensive tackle class. The Giants need to protect their young quarterback, so Wirfs fills a major need for the Giants.
|5. Miami Dolphins: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
The Dolphins decide to start building up front rather than nabbing their quarterback here. Thomas is one of the most pro-ready tackles in the class and so he will be able to start right away for the Dolphins.
|6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
The Chargers go with a quarterback, but not the one many would expect them to take. Herbert seems to be the guy in LA. He will come in and probably get to learn behind Tyrod Taylor.
|7. Carolina Panthers: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
The Panthers lost Luke Kuechly to retirement this offseason, so linebacker is a need. It just happens that the best linebacker and one of the best defenders in the draft falls to them here. Simmons will be a do-it-all defender for Carolina.
|8. Arizona Cardinals: IDL Derrick Brown, Auburn
The Cardinals are very thin up front on the defensive line, so they go with one of the best interior defensive linemen in the draft. Brown has unique athleticism for the position.
|9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida
The Jaguars have a lot of holes on their roster. With this selection, the Jaguars get a top tier corner with excellent athleticism. The Jaguars could pull a shocker and nab the falling Tua Tagovailoa.
|10. Cleveland Browns: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
The Browns have one giant hole on their roster and that is at left tackle. So, the Browns grab my No. 1 rated offensive tackle to be their franchise left tackle. Wills is a clean technician who has good feet to be able to fit well in the Browns’ system. A trade down is definitely a possibility here, but I think it would be too hard to pass up Wills here.
|11. New York Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
The Jets have a big need at offensive tackle. So, the Jets select one of the most intriguing offensive tackles in the class. Becton is a mammoth of man, but he possesses incredible athleticism for a man his size.
|12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
The Raiders need wide receivers. They have fallen into a perfect position where they can select any of the top receivers in the class. It will be a tough decision between Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, but I go with Jeudy.
|13. San Francisco 49ers: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
The 49ers need more talent on the outside on offense. They get lucky and fall into one of the best playmakers in the draft. Lamb will be an instant game-changer for the 49ers offense.
|14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Josh Jones, Houston
The Bucs need to protect their new quarterback, Tom Brady. The four top tackles are off the board, but I think Jones is right there with those top four guys. So, Jones will be a nice addition for the Bucs.
|15. Denver Broncos: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
The Broncos want offensive skill players, especially at wide receiver. So, they nab the speedster, who has explosive speed that few possess. Ruggs will be a nice complement to Courtland Sutton.
|16. Atlanta Falcons: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
The Falcons reportedly really want a cornerback. So, they select the best corner left on the board. Fulton was ultra-productive at LSU and has the coverage versatility to play in any scheme.
|17. Dallas Cowboys: IDL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
The Cowboys get the biggest steal of the draft. Kinlaw will be an immediate starter on the interior of the defensive line for the Cowboys, possessing some of the most freakish abilities in the entire draft.
|18. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
How about that?! The Dolphins take the gamble of waiting to draft a quarterback and fall into the quarterback who many thought they would select at No. 5. Tagovailoa has all the talent to be their franchise quarterback, but health is the question.
|19. Las Vegas Raiders: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Murray just seems like a player who the Raiders would love to get. He fits a need for the Raiders. Murray has excellent speed and is one of the best character guys in the entire draft.
|20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
The Jaguars are currently feuding with Yannick Ngakoue, so edge rusher is a need for them. Chaisson has great burst and bend to be a dangerous rusher off the edge.
|21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
The Eagles need wide receivers after ending last season with literally nothing at the position. Jefferson is a polished receiver who should be able to contribute right away.
|22. Minnesota Vikings: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
The Vikings are incredibly thin at cornerback. So, the Vikings nab one of the best corners left on the board. Terrell was a highly productive corner in college.
|23. New England Patriots: Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
The Patriots are in a whole new world now without Tom Brady. So, the Patriots can go anywhere with this pick. I think they select the best player available and go with one of the best edge rushers in the class. Gross-Matos has good length and athleticism.
|24. New Orleans Saints: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
The Saints have very few holes on the roster. But, I think the depth at corner could be improved. So, the Saints get another Ohio State corner in Arnette to go alongside Marshon Lattimore.
|25. Minnesota Vikings: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
The Vikings traded away Stefon Diggs this offseason, so they will be in need of a replacement. Mims is a big, fast receiver with excellent ball skills and hands.
|26. Miami Dolphins: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
The Dolphins finish off their strong day by selecting one of the best linebackers in the class. Queen is a fast linebacker who fits the modern type of linebacker.
|27. Seattle Seahawks: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
The Seahawks need to protect Russell Wilson. Cleveland is a promising offensive tackle prospect with the athleticism teams covet in their offensive tackle.
|28. Baltimore Ravens: Edge A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
The Ravens have numerous areas they could do here. But, I think they decide to grab a versatile defensive lineman in Epenesa. He has the ability to play on the edge and inside because of his size.
|29. Tennessee Titans: IDL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
The Titans are already strong on the defensive line, but they could use another to add to their depth. Madubuike has great movement skills for an interior defensive lineman.
|30. Green Bay Packers: WR K.J. Hamler, Green Bay Packers
The Packers need more weapons on offense, specifically at wide receiver. Hamler has the blazing speed to be a home-run threat for the offense.
|31. San Francisco 49ers: C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
The 49ers do not have a lot of holes on the roster. But, they could use some help in the interior of the offensive line. Ruiz is the best center and interior offensive lineman in the class.
|32. Kansas City Chiefs: RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
The Chiefs get yet another playmaker for their high powered offense. Swift has great cutting ability to be an elusive back in the NFL.
|
41. Cleveland Browns: Edge Zack Baun, Wisconsin
The Browns need help at edge rusher and linebacker. So, they select a player with the versatility to play both positions. I think Baun could slip to the second round. Baun has great athleticism. He is best off the edge as an edge defender, but he has shown the ability to go back in coverage.
74. Cleveland Browns: IDL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
The Browns need depth on the interior of the defensive line. So, the Browns select an interior defensive lineman with great length and size. In my opinion, he is the best run defender in the interior defensive lineman class, which would fill a big area of weakness for the Browns defense.
|
97. Cleveland Browns: S K’Von Wallace, Clemson
The Browns need talent in the secondary, especially at safety. So, the Browns grab one of the most underrated safeties in the class. Wallace has coverage versatility to play in many different roles for a defense. Given the lack of slot corners on the roster, Wallace may be a perfect option to fill this role for the Browns.
|
115. Cleveland Browns: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
The Browns will be looking to add to their depth at wide receiver. Their top two receivers are coming off of offseason surgeries. So, the Browns pick from one of the deepest classes ever, selecting Duvernay. He had a very productive college career and brings really good speed at the receiver position.
|
187. Cleveland Browns: TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech
The Browns added Austin Hooper this offseason to bolster their tight end unit. But, the unsure future of David Njoku should cause the Browns to look to add depth at the position. Keene is a very athletic tight end.
|
244. Cleveland Browns: WR Malcolm Perry, Navy
The Browns grab another receiver with their last pick. Perry will be a fun weapon for Cleveland. He has great agility and short-area quickness to make defenders miss. The Browns should be able to find special packages for this unique player.