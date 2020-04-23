WFNY’s 2020 NFL Draft Guide

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here! For Cleveland Browns fans and sports fans alike, it gives us all a chance to break away from the everyday realities of this crazy world we currently live and focus on football. Whether you’re an NFL fan hoping your favorite team has one heckuva draft that will improve their team now and in the future or a college football fan keeping track of where some of your favorite players will begin their respective NFL careers, it’s a time for all of us to sit back, and just talk (and watch) football for a little bit.

Over the last couple of months, the WFNY crew has been doing their due diligence and writing their own mock drafts, mock draft roundups, and positional breakdowns, keeping Browns fans informed as much as possible. With the draft set to start Thursday night and with Cleveland currently having the No. 10 pick in the first round, this is your one-stop-shop for all of our work throughout the past couple of months.

Joe Gilbert’s Prospect Rankings:

Gilbert’s Best Individual Skill Sets:

Gilbert’s Top-50 Big Board

Cody Suek’s Seven-Round Mock Drafts

Gilbert’s Mock Draft

Kyle Kelly’s Mock Draft

Josh Poloha’s Mock Draft Roundups:

Michael Bode described how the browns can patch the biggest hole on their offensive line (OT)