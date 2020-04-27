Breaking down the Cleveland Browns’ 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft was a different experience this year with it all being virtual. However, it went off without a hitch. The Cleveland Browns were very busy during the three-day event. The team made two trades, picked up a future draft pick, and selected seven players over the course of the seven rounds. In the first round, the Browns selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. of Alabama. In the second round, Cleveland added safety Grant Delpit of LSU. The Browns had two third-round picks, selecting interior defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and linebacker Jacob Phillips. In the fourth round, the Browns drafted tight end Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic. The fifth round saw the Browns take center Nick Harris of Washington. And, to finish up their draft, Cleveland added wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones of Michigan with their seventh and final pick of the draft in the sixth round.

It was a fun three days with the Browns adding some much-needed talent at positions of need. So, how did they do? Well, here is my breakdown of the Browns 2020 NFL Draft. Check back over the course of the next many weeks as I examine the film of the Browns’ seven new draftees.

Draft Pick 2020 Outlook

OT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Starting Left Tackle

S Grant Delpit: Starting Free Safety

IDL Jordan Elliott: Rotational Interior Defensive Lineman

LB Jacob Phillips: Defensive Role Player/Special Teams Coverage Contributor

TE Harrison Bryant: Rotational Tight End

C Nick Harris: Interior Offensive Line Backup

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones: Developmental Receiver/Special Teams Returner Contributor

Favorite pick: OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

I love this selection. The value and need met perfectly here. The Browns’ biggest hole on the roster was left tackle. Jedrick Wills was my No. 1 offensive tackle prospect and the No. 6 overall player on my big board. He will slide right into the left tackle spot and fortify the offensive line in front of Baker Mayfield. Wills has a great skill set to fit in Kevin Stefanski’s zone-blocking scheme. He has a great combination of movement skills, feet, and techniques that I believe will be perfect for the scheme. He is the best pass blocker in the draft class, in my opinion. His strength will also be a strong presence in the run blocking game.

Pick I would have gone in a different direction: LB Jacob Phillips

I am not totally opposed to this pick, because I do like Jacob Phillips strong tackling ability and run defending ability. But, I would have gone in a direction with this pick in the third round. First of all, there were a few linebackers I liked better in that spot, including Malik Harrison of Ohio State, Akeem Davis-Gaither of Appalachian State, and Troy Dye of Oregon. I also was looking at K’Von Wallace or Amik Robertson to address the nickelback position on the defense. All in all, in the past I have really disliked picks, but this season I understood pretty much all of them, but with this pick, I would have just gone in another direction.

Pick I need to study more: TE Harrison Bryant

I really want to watch more film on Harrison Bryant. I liked Brycen Hopkins of Purdue a lot, ranking him as my No. 2 rated tight end. He was still on the board when they made this pick. However, I like what I see with Bryant and this class of tight ends was really close in my eyes, which not much separation between the seven or so. The way the Browns glowingly talked about Bryant and how they were really surprised he was still there makes me want to watch more of Bryant and how he fits on the Browns roster.

Best under-the-radar pick: IDL Jordan Elliott

Elliott could be a highly productive player this coming season given his talent and the lack of depth in the interior of the defensive line. He was my sixth-ranked interior defensive lineman and just missed my top 50 Big Board. Elliott is an athletic interior defensive lineman. He shows a really good combination of power and explosion to really shock blockers. He can win with his hands, beating blockers with his powerful hands. He has a lot of upside to be a disruptive starter on the defensive line with more experience and playing time.

Biggest instant impact: OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jedrick Wills will immediately start at left tackle with the talent to be very successful right away. He is the draftee with most ready to play skill set. He fits well in the Browns’ new zone-blocking scheme. His pass blocking and technique are already on a high level, while his strength will be a positive plus in the run game. Wills is ready to go and fortify the Browns offensive line from Day 1.

Best late-round value: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones has the athletic profile that few receivers have, including the ones taken before him in the draft. His production at Michigan is what caused him to fall. However, the quarterback play that he had to deal with has to be accounted for in lack of production. He has shown glimpses of great play where his true talent shows. Picking a player with this athletic profile in the sixth round is well worth the pick.

Biggest special teams contributor: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones was a three-year starter as a punt returner. He was very successful as a punter returner, averaging 8.3 yards per return over his three seasons as a returner, while also pulling off two touchdown returns in his career. He uses his elite athleticism to be able to make plays in the return game. He has the talent to be the starting punt returner from Day 1.

Biggest need area filled: Offensive Tackle

The Browns’ biggest hole on the roster was at offensive tackle, specifically at left tackle. So, the Browns utilized their first-round pick to address this hole with the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class. Wills should be able to immediately start at left tackle, all but eliminating the need from the roster. The position has two strong starters and two able backups. It is in a really strong place.

Biggest need not filled: Edge Rusher

The Browns were not able to add any edge rushers in the class. The depth is the problem at edge rusher. Cleveland has an elite rusher in Myles Garrett and a really good starter next to him in Olivier Vernon. They also have one strong rotational rusher in Adrian Clayborn. But, beyond that, the edge rusher unit is barren. The team could use one more rotational rusher to add to this group of three because if this unit suffers an injury, it will be left with no reliable backups. Depth is needed here.