Best available going into Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their 2020 NFL Draft by selecting offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. of Alabama at No. 10. The pick answered one of the biggest holes left on the Browns roster. So, Wills sort of clears up the rest of the draft for the Browns to go numerous ways with the rest of their picks. On Day 2, the Browns have three picks with one pick in the second round at No. 41 and two picks in the third round at No. 74 and 97. There is a whole lot of talent left on the board after Day 1. There are still 24 players left on my top 50 Big Board. So, where will the Browns go with these selections? Well, here are the best players available for the Browns going into Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

McKinney is my top-rated player on the board, coming in as my 12th best prospect in the draft. He is my No. 1 safety in the class. His coverage versatility is what really makes him so valuable. He also has great instincts, IQ and eyes to be able to react quickly to where the play is going.

Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Gross-Matos is my No. 2 overall edge rusher in the draft and No. 18 overall prospect on my board. His run defending on the edge is the best in the class. His ability to use his hands and length to get off of blocks is a great asset for him. His upside as a pass rusher is what really makes him intriguing as a prospect.

WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Shenault is one of the most unique receivers in the class. I am extremely high on him as he is my No. 3 rated receiver and 18th best overall prospect. He has a great combination of size and athleticism. After the catch, he can be a true playmaker, utilizing his size and athleticism.

IDL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Madubuike is an athletic interior defensive lineman. He comes in at No. 22 overall on my board and the third-highest interior defensive lineman in my rankings. He uses his unique agility to penetrate the line of scrimmage and havoc the backfield.

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Mims has the size and athleticism teams would love to have in a receiver. He is my fourth rated receiver in the class and the 23rd best prospect on my board. His ability as a pass catcher is what really makes him special. He has great hands and ball skills to win the contested catch and become a safety net for his quarterback.

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Fulton just gets the job done at cornerback. He comes in at No. 25 on my Big Board and is my third rated corner in the draft. Fulton was highly productive at LSU in one of the toughest conferences in college football. He is a coverage versatile corner who can play in any scheme.

IDL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

Gallimore is a penetrating interior defensive lineman. He is fourth on my interior defensive linemen rankings and No. 27 overall on my Big Board. Gallimore can move really well for a man his size, using quickness to beat blockers off the snap.

Edge Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Baun is one of the more versatile defenders in the entire draft. He comes in as my No. 4 rated edge rusher and No. 28 overall prospect. Baun has great burst and athleticism, which helps him as a rusher off the edge. But, it also helps him play in space, including in coverage, as a linebacker.

S Grant Delpit, LSU

Delpit is a great athlete with excellent length for the position. He is my second-best safety in my rankings and the No. 29 overall prospect on my board. Delpit can play numerous roles for a defense, but his man coverage skills make him a valuable safety for a defense.

Edge Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Greenard is one of my favorite prospects in the draft. He rounded out my top five of the best edge rushers in the class and is the 30th best prospect on my Big Board. Greenard is a versatile pass rusher who can beat a blocker in numerous ways and with numerous moves.

S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Winfield is a tough safety with playmaking ability. He is my third rated safety and No. 32 overall prospect in the draft. He is the best safety in defending the run, using his toughness and athleticism to make plays against the run game. But, in pass coverage, he has great ball skills.

IDL Ross Blacklock, TCU

Blacklock has the size teams want in an interior defensive lineman. He comes in as my No. 5 rated interior defensive lineman and the 37th best prospect on my Big Board. He uses good quickness to penetrate the line and get into the backfield.

S Ashtyn Davis, California

Davis is an excellent athlete with great explosion. He is my fourth overall safety in the class and the 38th best prospect on my Big Board. Davis is your prototypical centerfielder as a safety, using his athleticism to cover the backend of the defense.

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Higgins has one of the best combinations of size and speed in the draft. He just missed by loaded top five in the receiver rankings, coming in at No. 7, but he still is the 40th best prospect in the draft, according to my board. Higgins has excellent length and ball skills to be a receiver with a huge catch radius.

WR Michael Pittman, USC

Pittman is another talented receiver with excellent size and speed. He is my eighth rated receiver in this deep receiver class, but also my 43rd highest-rated prospect on my board. He is a clean technician with good hands to be a reliable target for a quarterback.

S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Chinn is an elite athlete and one of the most athletic players in the entire draft regardless of position. He rounded out my top five safety rankings and is 47th on my Big Board. His ability to stop on a dime and close is a huge asset for him.

LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

Gay is one of the best athletes in the linebacker class. He comes in as my fourth highest-rated linebacker and the 48th overall prospect on my board. He can play sideline to sideline with some of the best closing speed in the entire draft.

Edge A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Epenesa is a big edge rusher with great strength for the position. Just missing my top five edge rusher rankings, he is my sixth rated edge rusher and 49th overall prospect on my Big Board. Epenesa can win with power and his size allows him to be utilized inside as an interior defensive lineman.

S K’Von Wallace, Clemson

Wallace is another one of my favorite guys in the entire draft. He is sixth on my safety position rankings and the 50th best prospect on my Big Board. His versatility is a strength for him, allowing him to play in numerous roles. He also is a tough player, helping him contribute as a run defender.

LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Wilson is a great athlete for a linebacker. He just missed my top 50 Big Board, but he is my fifth rated linebacker on my board. He shows the ability to play in coverage and has the athleticism the modern game warrants for linebackers.

IDL Jordan Elliott, Missouri

Elliott is one of the more underrated interior defensive linemen in the draft. He just missed my top 50 Big Board, but he was my sixth rated interior defensive lineman on my board. He was a productive player at Missouri.

IDL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Davis has the size and athleticism teams want in their interior defensive lineman. Not in my top 50, he is still my seventh-best rated interior defensive lineman in the draft. He is the best run defender at the interior defensive line position.