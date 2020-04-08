Sportswriting Without Sports: While We’re Waiting

In struggling to think of anything to write about during this anxious, terrifying, and boring time, I’m reminded of the first episode of the great period drama Mad Men. In it, Don Draper and his team of creatives at Sterling Cooper, like me, are struggling to think of anything to write about; in their case, though, they’re tasked with creating an advertising campaign that satisfies the father-son duo in charge of Lucky Strike cigarettes in the face of newfound public understanding of their products’ toxicity. In lesser hands, the show might have begun with a hypnotic Draper ad pitch, but its inception, Matthew Weiner knew what would make his magnum opus great: Flawed, extremely compelling humans wriggle through their lives, pontificate on the human condition, and use their experiences to sell nylons (or in this case, cigarettes). As such, “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” burns slowly, juxtaposing legend of Draper’s creative genius and his co-workers’ often sniveling jealousy with his seemingly insurmountable writer’s block. How do you get John and Jane Doe to buy literal poison sticks?

He surveys current smokers, he peruses the latest psychological research, he blows off lots of steam, but at the stroke of midnight, Don still has no ideas. He fumbles through his supposed pitch, not really even offering any ideas (make no mistake, Don’s a quitter), before Pete Campbell, the biggest culprit of the aforementioned sniveling, pollutes the meeting with a terrible idea about a death wish, or reverse psychology, or something. The point is, it’s an offensively bad, desperate idea. Lee Garner Sr., the presumed CEO (did they have CEOs in the early 1960s?), chews him out, and dissatisfied, Garner and his son, Lee Garner Jr., naturally, make their way to the door. It’s then that the younger Garner spews the pertinent wisdom:

“The bright spot is, at least we know if we have this problem, everybody has this problem.”

Bingo.

Don, with his preternatural feel for manipulation of all kinds, finally pounces. There’s (rightfully, obviously) an inescapable association between cigarettes and cancer, and every cigarette company is trying to overcome it through advertising, making fake health claims, adding ineffective safety features, whatever marketing B.S. they can conjure up. These maneuvers don’t make people feel better about smoking cigarettes, Don realizes; they’re acknowledgments of the problem. What Don suggests for Lucky Strike is to zag while everyone else zigs. A return to basics: Lucky Strike, “It’s Toasted.” What people want, ultimately, is happiness, and advertising is just about manipulating that desire, making people believe that it’s their lack of consumer goods that separates them from ultimate satisfaction.

Obviously, I’m not here to sell you cigarettes, or any consumer goods, but in a way, every article is designed to sell you the validity of some idea or viewpoint. Sure, you might be reading to learn about Mike Clevinger’s fastball, or Jordan Luplow’s platoon splits, or whatever, but ultimately, you read baseball articles because learning or thinking about baseball makes you happy.

I led off with the fact that I’ve been frustrated in my inability to come up with things to say during the pandemic. The reason is, following baseball, and really, sports, in general, is an act in hope for the future. We can agree or disagree on whether or not Luplow needs to get more playing time against right-handed pitchers, but while our opinions differ, our goal is the same: We just want our favorite team to optimize its chances of winning the World Series. Sportswriting is about the future. Just look at the name of this website for proof.

This time around, no one knows if there will even be a World Series. I’m not sure anyone wants to read articles blindly accepting that there will be one and ignoring the precarious state of society right now. I’ve been planning to write my Jordan Luplow article for weeks now, but honestly, who gives a flying f*ck when the sport he plays might not even exist this year.

This brings me back to Don Draper’s point: When faced with mass panic, with an emergency about which no one can stop thinking, it’s time to return to the basics. Above all else, my job here is to try to make people who are passionate about the Cleveland Indians baseball team feel happiness, and my old method of doing so simply will not cut it as long as the future is in doubt.

Welcome to sportswriting in a world without sports. Let’s get weird.