I dialed up Chris Clem last night to catch up with him. I ran into him a couple weeks ago in Arizona at the Innings Music Festival. We both met Kenny Lofton that day, and even then Chris and I were a bit nervous about the impending days of virus. So, we try and have some conversation to distract ourselves. Ultimately, we decided to name the episode “Watch Cliffhanger and Take Steroids.” Listen in to find out why.