Life without sports is no fun: While We’re Waiting

It’s Thursday morning. If things were normal, I would be in Las Vegas right now, spending the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament in a place that many believe is the best way to spend it: Sin City. My flight was set for Wednesday night and would have arrived in Vegas just after 12 p.m. local time. One of my best friends moved out there last August and I figured this week and weekend would be a perfect time to visit him, not only to see his new place but to see what all the hype is about. College basketball would be on from 9 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday; tons of other visitors would join me in that city and on The Strip. It was going to be awesome and something I had been looking forward to for a few months now.

The coronavirus had other ideas. Not only did I have to cancel my trip to Vegas, but we are now without sports for the foreseeable future. In fact, we don’t know when they will be back because there’s essentially no end in sight. Just over one week into this non-sports life, I can officially say that life without sports sucks, to be honest.

I’m obsessed with sports. I’m not just saying that because I wrote for a sports blog, I just really am obsessed. I don’t really watch shows or reality TV, Netflix, or anything like that. I watch sports. If a game isn’t on, it’s SportsCenter or another sports-related show. So, with that, the last week has been a bit unique for me. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t boring, too. While the fact that we are encouraged to not really leave our houses after getting home from work, that makes things even worse. I certainly understand that quarantining ourselves will help end all of this ugliness sooner rather than later (hopefully), it’s just so incredibly boring. I legitimately found myself with nothing to do and bored out of my mind this past weekend. I can only imagine the screen time on my phone over the last week.

Things could certainly be worse and I completely understand that, but I’ve never fully been without sports. To think that it’s only been a week and this could continue for at least a couple more months, too. Looks like I will have to start watching things other than sports. Maybe this will open me up and help me find something else that I love, but as of right now, this boring life at home and without sports is boring, to say the least.

I’ll stop complaining. I know they will be back at some point; it’s just that that “some point” is unknown, which makes things even worse. It’s just so strange, honestly.

With all that said, I hope we as a country (and even as an entire world) find a cure or at least put a stop to coronavirus before it gets out of hand. It’s crazy that the entire world is dealing with it and not just Americans. It proves just how big of a deal and devastating it really could be. Let’s just hope and have faith that this will all come to an end sooner rather than later. I can live without sports for some time as long as it means more people stay alive. That’s all that matters in the end.

Hope everyone really is doing all they can to stop this virus from spreading. Wash your hands. Stay away from crowds. Just enjoy time with your loved ones. Last but certainly not least, hope and pray that this world returns to normal sooner rather than later.