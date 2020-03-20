Perspective, SpaceCamp, and a Dery Bros Tribecast

This is a WWW in the middle of the day. Weird, I know, right? Whatever. I hope you’re all surviving or far far better. So far so good amongst the WFNY folks. We’ve had some people sick, not with that big thing, but sick. Everyone is doing alright at this point I think. So anyway, here’s what we’ve got.

Walking in the Woods

Earlier this week, I took my kids for a walk in the woods behind our house. We moved to this neighborhood in November of 2014 and I had never really taken the time as a man in his late 30s and now early 40s to explore the woods. I needed to give my wife a break on day one of homeschooling. So, I grabbed the boys, we put on our boots and walked through the woods to go check out a retired farm now owned by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy. I grew up with some of the grandkids or great-grandkids of the original farm owners, so I’ve known about the place since I can remember. I spent my life driving by, riding my bike by, and nowadays jogging by this farm. In all those years, however, I’d never seen it from this vantage point.

I hate to get into cheesy metaphors, but I can’t help but notice the connection between this change in perspective and the massive cultural change in perspective we’re going through right now. I’m getting a much-needed life lesson on what is actually important in the world. I’m getting a lesson in leadership and being kind. I’m getting a lesson in how to think of myself, not on a self-contained island of ego, but as it relates to the wider community and world that I live in. I want to be healthy and happy, but I can only do that if I become a part of a behavioral vaccine. I can only help my customers if I first take care of my employees to the very best of my abilities. I can only take care of my community if I’m willing to sacrifice common behaviors that wouldn’t have given me pause even a month ago. I’ve lived my life going past the front door of that farm, but now I’m seeing it from 200 yards behind and it’s the same farm, but I have a totally different perspective on it.

When you can’t really go anywhere, how about a drive?

Depending on the weather this weekend, we might go to a park where we won’t interact with anyone. We also might just go for a drive. We live in the westernmost portion of Geauga County, so there’s some picturesque country nearby. The family knows we can’t go to a museum or do any kind of shopping or eating out, so we might just go for a drive. We’ve never really done that before as a family because we’ve always had places to go and things to do. I remember occasionally going for drives as a kid though, especially if the weather was nice enough to put the windows down. I think they mostly occurred with my dad, and thinking back on them, probably they were a way to get us out of the house for a minute so my mom could breathe. Right now, with the quarantine situation, it would be a way for us to break up the day with something. Those slight changes of scenery are really impactful these days.

We Watched the Classic SpaceCamp as a Family

I’m not sure how it’s legal, but we watched the full version of SpaceCamp on YouTube. I tried to buy it from a digital store, but it appears to be out of “print.” I’m not sure why any movie would ever be out of print in a digital world, but that’s where we are. Hopefully you’re already aware of SpaceCamp. It’s from 1986 and stars an unbelievable list of actors including, Kate Capshaw, Lea Thompson, Kelly Preston, Joaqin Phoenix as Max, Tom Skerritt, and a very youthful Terry O’Quinn who you might remember as John Locke from Lost. The acting doesn’t hold up. The visual effects are rough too, but it’s good quality family entertainment.

Having a Home Date Night with My Wife

We’re trying to have a little bit of fun with our quarantine. As a result, I suggested that Friday night be date night in our house. My wife and I will have dinner and a movie separate from our sons. They can eat in the kitchen. We can eat in the dining room. They can watch their own movie. I can torture my wife, I mean treat my wife to a showing of CliffHanger starring Sylvester Stallone. Surprisingly enough, my sons were really excited about the idea of having their own night to themselves. Who knows if it will actually work or if we’ll have to referee a fight or two between them, but it’s the attempt, right?

Finish your week with the Dery Bros talking Tribe Memories

The Dery Brothers have no current events to discuss so they go to their personal archive of stories for this episode of the Dery Brothers Tribecast. Enjoy.