Beating Mich-Again in Columbus: A tradition unlike any other

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had their fair share of dominance over the Michigan Wolverines lately, both on the gridiron and on the hardwood. Sunday afternoon was just another example of that. Even with just eight healthy, eligible players, the Buckeyes’ put on a shooting clinic in their dominant 77-63 win over their biggest rival. The scarlet and gray took care of business at home against Michigan, something that both their men’s basketball and football teams are certainly used to. While Michigan has certainly thought that they could beat Ohio State in Columbus over the years, the stats and final scores have proven that that just hasn’t been the case.
In fact, it has been years since the Wolverines have left Columbus with anything other than an L. Buckeyes last loss to the Wolverines at home:
That’s quite a long time, to say the least. In fact, the two current coaches of Michigan’s basketball (Juwan Howard) and football (Jim Harbaugh) have yet to beat Ohio State. While Howard is in his first season, the fact that he shares the same statistic as his peer in Ann Arbor certainly isn’t a good thing for him.1 After the Buckeyes dominated Harbaugh’s Wolverines in Ann Arbor last November, I wrote about the scarlet and gray’s dominance over their archrival on the football field. Little did I know, the basketball team would continue that great tradition, one that has seemingly become commonplace in Columbus.
Juwan Howard and Jim Harbaugh combined wins vs. Ohio State pic.twitter.com/tbU7u2Ybxb
— Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) March 1, 2020
Just a couple weeks ago, Michigan’s Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson, both of whom are from Ohio, became the winningest players in program history, notching win No. 105 on February 17. Yet, even with all those wins, the seniors will finish their respective college careers without beating Ohio State in Columbus. On the other side of that coin, Andre Wesson, Ohio State’s lone senior, will conclude his college career having not lost against Michigan at home. He has played a key role in that as well.
The Buckeyes have had their way against their biggest rival over the years, whether it’s in Columbus or Ann Arbor, but the fact that they have been so dominant at home is certainly something that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Home-court and home-field advantage is huge in college athletics, Ohio State has proven that against their biggest rival
Is Michigan a baseball school? Given the Wolverines’ top-20 ranking in baseball, it’s certainly a fair question. While Harbaugh might say “Who has it better than us?”, well, it seems like there are a lot of things better than playing football or basketball for that team in Ann Arbor.