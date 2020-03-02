Ohio State moves up to No. 19 in latest AP Poll

In a week that was filled with plenty of upsets and ranked teams losing this past week, the Ohio State Buckeyes continue to rise in the rankings, climbing four spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll. Unranked for a month due to not being able to find a winning streak at all, it’s the third straight week the Buckeyes have moved up in the rankings. Given that it is the first week of March, their continued rise and improved play are well-timed, to say the least.

After a perfect 2-0 week that included wins at Nebraska and over then-No. 19 Michigan, Ohio State has now won eight of their last 10 games, including three straight and five of their last six games overall. Keep in mind, this all comes after the scarlet and gray lost six games in a seven-game stretch, which led to them going from the No. 2-ranked team in the country to unranked. Chris Holtmann’s crew, even with only eight healthy, eligible players after Kyle Young (high ankle sprain) and Alonzo Gaffney (illness) have both missed the last two games, are playing some of their best basketball since earlier in the season. The best part is, they only seem to be getting better, too.

To say that there were plenty of upsets in the Top 25 last week would be quite an understatement. Baylor (then-No. 2), Florida State (6), Creighton (10), Duke (7), Villanova (12), Auburn (15), Penn State (16), West Virginia (20), Colorado (21), and Texas Tech (22) all fell in the rankings after losing, with the latter three falling out of the Top 25. That left Kansas as the unanimous No. 1 team in the rankings, earning all 64 first-place votes. Gonzaga, Dayton, Baylor, and San Diego State round out the Top 5.

With less than a week remaining in the regular season, the Buckeyes close out the regular season against No. 23 Illinois (Thursday) and at No. 16 Michigan State (Sunday). Currently 20-9 (10-8 in the Big Ten), Ohio State is currently No. 7 in the Big Ten standings, the best conference in college basketball.

Along with Ohio State, the Big Ten has seven teams in this week’s AP Poll: Maryland (No. 9), Michigan State (16), Iowa (18), Penn State (20), Illinois (23), Wisconsin (24), and Michigan (25). The conference will likely get at least 10 (of 14) teams into the NCAA Tournament.

Whether it’s to continue to rise in the rankings or in the conference standings ahead of the Big Ten tournament, the final two games of the regular season are pivotal games, especially if they want to keep the momentum going into the most important part of the season.