What MLB does well: While We’re Waiting

Being cynical can be easy. The negative possibilities branched off sport headlines can be simple and also generate hysterical punchlines. Snark-based comedy then used as a coping mechanism for heightened negative emotions; such as those felt by fans coming to the realization of how tainted the 2017 World Series championship is as more and more details of the effects the Houston Astros cheating come to light. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s handling of that entire scandal with the deftness of a four-year old learning to roller-skate has not helped.

Being cynical can be logical. The manifestation of decreased probabilities the 2020 Cleveland Indians have of winning the World Series title this season is a direct result of team’s handling of player acquisition and payroll. Given the amount of raw star-power employed on what should still be a talented team, frustration is quite understandable over the club’s inability to decrease the margin for error through depth in what should be a contention window. Owner Paul Dolan fancying himself a cunning linguist while he takes a sledgehammer to the optics has not helped.

However, a predominant cynicism can destroy personal utility. Maximizing enjoyment of an entertainment option is quite difficult when the focus is routinely only on negative components. Acknowledgement of items that can– and should– be improved upon does not require imprisoning oneself in a Michael David Rosenburg song.

Only miss the sun when it starts to snow.

Only know you’ve been high when you’re feeling low.

Only hate the road when you’re missing home.

There will be countless days in the future for creative solutions to the issues confounding MLB. For today, here are some of the positive aspects and trends in Major League Baseball– beyond the compelling combat between pitcher and hitter, which makes the game the most beautiful spectacle to behold.

Event-driven baseball

World Baseball Classic (qualifiers in 2020; tournament in 2021)

Opening Day

All-Star Game and festivities

Player’s Weekend

Game 162

The World Baseball Classic– WBC– is everything Olympic baseball attempted to achieve. Top-level baseball players from all over Earth representing their country of origin over a few short weeks to determine bragging rights for the next four years. Cultural expression, emotional play, and competitive spirits at their finest.

Perhaps the success of the WBC spurred Major League Baseball to create more anchor events on their calendar. Or perhaps destiny was an alligator lying in the algae awaiting the proper moment to display the dramatic possibilities of Game 162.

In either case, MLB has thankfully continued to add events onto the yearly baseball calendar. Every team plays Game 162 on the same day– at the same time. Opening Day first-pitch times are scattered to allow wall-to-wall coverage, but every ballclub will now share the same first day of ‘real’ baseball. And, Player’s Weekend is a fun tribute to those whom the fans cheer on.

The MLB All-Star Game has always been the best exhibition in sports. The extra events though had lost some luster in recent years; that is until Cleveland put its stamp on the event. The Celebrity Softball Game was the proper amount of goofiness needed to hearken back to a time when MTV mattered and televised Rock-N-Jock sporting events. The Home Run Derby was everything an exhibition should be. Feats of strength awarded– hitting two 440 foot or greater blasts added 30 seconds of time– within the confines of a competitive bracket. Pete Alonso won the day with a walk-off home run in each round. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the hearts with a penultimate-round epic victory over Joc Pederson that saw more total home runs (79) than even Barry Bonds ever hit in a season (73). Now, it is up to future All-Star Game weeks to live up to the standard set on the Northcoast.

Watching baseball has never been easier or better

MLB.TV

Statcast

YouTube broadcasts

Another wonderful addition from MLB has been Statcast, which has brought many of the advanced data metrics into the public sphere through the Baseball Savant website, and directly into the games with networks that desire to employ their graphics. There has also been a quite fun Statcast-based broadcast with Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, and Mike Petriello during one of the wild card games. These three demonstrate their love for baseball throughout the game, while also explaining how terms like exit velocity and launch angle affect outcomes in easy to understand ways.

Major League Baseball has also remained at the forefront of distributing their games through digital means. Applications such as Disney+ and WatchESPN have caught up to the streaming abilities of MLB.tv only because Disney bought the BAMTECH engine that powers the ship, which shows how fortunate MLB streaming users have been– especially those out-of-market that do not have to deal with blackout restrictions for their favorite team. YouTube broadcasts show the league understands the growing importance to trial different streaming companies and mechanisms.

Conclusion

Baseball is a sport based on magnifying minuscule imperfections of skill. Balance is achieved wherein even the smallest victories are cheered gleefully, and those who succeed the closest to the amount of times they fail are glorified as heroes. MLB itself has made quite a few mis-steps, but both large and small victories in the direction of the league and baseball do remain.