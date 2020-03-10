Another Wednesday here at WFNY, which calls for yet another 2020 NFL Mock Draft. With the draft just 43 days away, we have yet another Mock Draft Roundup for you, giving you as many good (and solid) options to look at as possible for the Cleveland Browns and their No. 10 pick in late April.

The NFL Scouting Combine — when some NFL Draft analysts and teams alike overreact to the numbers and measurements — may be over, but we still have the upcoming Pro Days leading up to the draft, which will give teams and potential draft picks another opportunity to see if they are the ideal match. Changes to mock drafts are inevitable given that the actual NFL Draft is still over a month away, but let’s take a look at the direction some mock drafts have the Browns going with the No. 10 pick in the first round. In case you don’t see some big-name analysts’ mocks, it’s due to them not have an updated one in the past week or so.

Clevelandbrowns.com’s Nathan Zegura: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

For weeks, I’d planned on putting Wirfs in this spot but his Combine performance may put him just out of Cleveland’s reach at No. 10. Still, this is a good year to need a tackle, and Wills could help the Browns on either the left or right side.

Clevelandbrowns.com’s Andrew Gribble: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Clevelandbrowns.com’s Jason Gibbs: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

The Browns desperately need to upgrade both tackle spots if Baker Mayfield and the offense are going to take a positive step forward in 2020. A right tackle most of his life, Wills has all the traits to be a Pro Bowl left tackle in the league, but there will be some projection involved.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup. CBS’ Chris Trapasso: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville Browns trade with Arizona Cardinals, move up to No. 8 Given Becton’s insane athleticism at his size at the left tackle spot, he’s a perfect fit in Kevin Stefanski’s zone-blocking run scheme, and the Browns can’t afford for him to go one pick ahead of them to the Jaguars. Cleveland only has to move No. 105 overall (fourth round) to move up two spots.

CBS’s Ryan Wilson: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team’s success comes down to Baker Mayfield, but protecting him might make that a lot easier. Wirfs, who is coming off a strong combine, was dominant last season and he can play either right or left tackle.

CBS’ RJ White: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

If four QBs do in fact get drafted before No. 10, the Browns should be in an excellent position to land much needed offensive line help. Wills’ experience on the right side will also help should the team add a veteran left tackle in free agency or trade.

CBS’ Josh Edwards: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Cleveland needs a left and right tackle. Wirfs primarily played right tackle for Iowa. The Browns need to address both sides, so it will be interesting to see whether or not they target Jason Peters, Trent Williams, Andrew Whitworth or another veteran for that left side, allowing Wirfs to remain on the right.

CBS’ Will Brinson: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Lovely situation here for Cleveland, and they hope it plays out like this, because they badly need offensive line help to keep Baker Mayfield upright. This could change, obviously, after free agency.

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Cleveland could be in the market to upgrade both tackle spots. Benched midseason and arrested this offseason, left tackle Greg Robinson is a free agent. Meanwhile, right tackle Chris Hubbard graded out as PFF’s 76th-best offensive tackle (among 81 qualifiers) last season. A mountain of a man at 6′ 7″ and 364 pounds with vines for arms (35 5/8″), the 20-year-old Becton has work to do on technique, but he has rare movement skills for a man his size.

Cleveland.com’s Tim Bielik: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

This represents the closest thing to a worst-case scenario for the Browns when basically the choice at offensive tackle is made for them. Thomas was fourth in my previous mock to the Giants. He slides down to 10 simply because of the elite combine performances that Becton and Wills had. Thomas spoke at the combine about how much he’d love to reunite with Nick Chubb in Cleveland, and that he’s learned some of the techniques that made Joe Thomas a future Hall of Famer. It almost seems fitting that another Thomas could be the Browns’ next left tackle.

Walter Football: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Perhaps the Browns will think twice about entering the season with Greg Robinson as their left tackle. They desperately need help on the offensive line. At 6-7, 340, Mekhi Becton is a massive human being. Despite his size, however, Becton is athletic and flexible, as he showed us at the combine. He projects similarly to Cordy Glenn.

Draftwire’s Luke Easterling: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

The Browns are in a perfect spot to address their biggest need and get ideal value at this spot. Any of the top four offensive tackle prospects would be a fantastic pick for Cleveland, and it’s Wills in this scenario, a player who could easily be a top-five pick. He’s got all the physical tools to be a franchise left tackle sooner than later, something Baker Mayfield desperately needs.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

While new coach Kevin Stefanski looks poised to build up a run-heavy, zone-blocking scheme in Cleveland, GM Andrew Berry made it clear one of his first orders on the job would be to enhance protection for Baker Mayfield. Wills, who capably handled pass rushers and plowed huge holes in a dominant 2019 season, stands out as someone suited for both tasks.

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Becton has become a no-brainer choice for the Browns if he happens to be around at pick No. 10. Some think Becton is a top-five pick, and he could be. But with three or four offensive tackles getting taken high in the first round, it’s still hard to figure out what order they’ll go in.

247Sports’ Lance Cartelli: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Browns trade with Arizona Cardinals, move up to No. 8

With Wirfs off the board to the Giants, the Browns make a deal with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 8 pick. The Browns then fill their biggest hole on the roster with the behemoth offensive out of Louisville. Becton should help protect Baker Mayfield for the next decade.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Browns trade with the Atlanta Falcons, move down to No. 16 (draft picks involved are unknown).

The Browns are fortunate to find a talent like Kinlaw here to help them mend their porous run defense.

RealGM’s Jeff Risdon: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

“But he only plays right tackle and doesn’t have ideal length,” they’ll say. The proper response is, “have you seen Chris Hubbard play in the last two years?” The Browns desperately need two starting offensive tackles, and Wirfs can instantly be a major upgrade at RT even if his play falls off from his stellar Hawkeyes career.

Pro Football Network’s Andrew DiCecco: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

The Browns add what many believe to be among the top-two offensive tackles in this class. Wills instantly improves a porous Browns’ offensive line that often served as the primary culprit to their offensive woes in 2019.

Drafttek: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

This might be a dream scenario for Cleveland, as they are getting the most natural left tackle of the four expected to go early this coming April. The Georgia tackle has been an All-American every year since he entered college football, with each of the last two seasons coming while manning the left side. Many are currently salivating over the Combine work of Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi Becton, but I’d remind everyone that Thomas quietly had a great day as well. For starters, it’s the former Bulldog who has the longest arms of the top-tier tackles, despite being nearly two inches shorter than the massive Becton. Also, it was Thomas who was the quickest of these guys in the cones and positional work, even though Wirfs dazzled people with his explosiveness in the forty-yard dash and jumps. I get those two did some special things for men their size, as did Jedrick Wills. Still, my money is on Thomas being the best left tackle in this class thanks to his lateral movement, pad level, and length. ~ Austin Smith, DraftTek Senior Analyst

NFL Mock’s Evan Bachman: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

The biggest need for the Cleveland Browns this season is at offensive tackle. John Dorsey tried to trade for Trent Williams during the season but failed. This offseason that need gets even bigger with Greg Robinson being a free agent. While it’s possible if a premier prospect drops they could look at another position, but right now, it almost seems like a lock that they’ll take an offensive tackle here at No. 10. As I said earlier Andrew Thomas is certainly in the mix to be the first offensive tackle off the board and I can’t see him dropping outside the top 15. Thomas is a good athlete, has solid size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds), long arms and pretty quick feet. He is good from a technical perspective in pass protection. He is quick to get set after the snap, plays loose, stays on his toes and he uses his hands first instead of his body. It’s hard to find plays on tape where he gets beat. He is also a good run blocker due to his strength. One area where he can improve is from is recognition in pass protection. There are times when he doesn’t pick up a blitzer or he doesn’t pass his man off to another lineman when he can. Overall, Thomas is a pretty safe projection to be at least an above-average starting tackle with Pro Bowl upside.

To make it easier on you here are all of the players that were predicted to go to the Browns (and how many times they were):

OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama: 8

OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia: 5

OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville: 5

OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa: 3

DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina: 1

What say you, Browns fans? Do you have a certain position(s) that you want the Browns to focus on early in the draft, specifically in the first round? Do you have a can’t-miss guy(s) that if they drop to No. 10, you want Cleveland to take and it would be considered a steal? Which position do you think they should focus on? If you had a perfect plan for the draft, specifically the first round, what would it consist of?

That said, if there is a certain mock draft(s) that you feel as though we should include in these, please let us know. The more mock drafts and predictions, the better.

