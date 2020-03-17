2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Wide Receivers

Well, the sports scene is in uncharted territory because of the coronavirus. Most sports are on hold. But, the 2020 NFL is in full swing with the start free agency. The Browns were incredibly busy on Day 1 of the legal tampering period of free agency, signing the likes of tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin. I will be touching on the Browns’ free agency activity later in the week.

The draft process is also still in full swing, albeit in a less formal way as teams are not taking visits from the prospects and not attending Pro Days. So, the draft season is also in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays, my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft and following up each of those position rankings pieces by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Monday, I examined the wide receiver position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the wide receiver class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

Best Athlete

Henry Ruggs III

Ruggs is an explosive athlete with blazing speed that few in the NFL can match. He ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His speed and explosiveness jump off the film when you watch him. Ruggs can take a simple slant route and burst past the defense in seconds.

Best Hands

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Mims attacks the ball with strong and reliable hands. He shows the ability to catch the ball under duress and through contact. He can make tough catches that are off-target and outside of his frame.

Best Route Runner

Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma

Jeudy has ridiculous agility and fluidity, which are the keys to route running ability. He is able to get in and out of breaks with ease and losing little speed. Jeudy’s route running can leave defenders looking lost and it is a key for him getting separation.

Best Playmaker

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

If you need a big play, Lamb is the guy who you target in that play. He can make the tough catches when the team needs a first down. After the catch, he can make huge plays by avoiding or breaking through tackle attempts. And, Lamb can be a deep threat, who teams can target downfield for long passes.

Best Physicality/Toughness

Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Shenault is a big man and built almost like a running back. This frame shows in his running after the catch. He can break tackles and when he is grabbed by defenders, he will not go down immediately, leading to a few more yards gained. Shenault was used as a wildcat quarterback at Colorado and his toughness and physicality showed when he was in that role running downhill.

Best Player After the Catch

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Lamb is a magician after the catch. He made numerous plays in his college career where he would be in a position where most would be tackled, but he somehow wiggled or broke through tackles to continue to head downfield. Lamb’s speed, agility, and balance help him make things happen after the catch.

Best Ball Skills

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Mims has amazing ball skills. His catch radius makes him a quarterback’s dream with his length and athleticism. He is able to make tough off-target catches outside of frame. Mims can high point a pass and shows the ability to make contested catches.

Best Versatility

Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Shenault can do a lot of things for the offense. At Colorado, he was used as a wildcat quarterback, showing his ability to run between the tackles. His skill set allows him to line up at any of the receiver spots. Shenault is a versatile weapon for the offense.