2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Offensive Tackles

Well, the sports scene is in uncharted territory because of the coronavirus. Most sports are on hold. But, the 2020 NFL is in full swing with the start of free agency. The Browns were incredibly busy in the first week of free agency, signing the likes of tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin. These signings will affect what the Browns do in April at the 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft process is also still in full swing, albeit in a less formal way as teams are not taking visits from the prospects and not attending Pro Days. So, the draft season is also in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays, my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft and following up each of those position rankings pieces by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Monday, I examined the offensive tackle position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the offensive tackle class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

Best Athlete

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Wirfs is the freak athlete. At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, he ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has great movement skills, but also great strength. He broke records at Iowa with his weight lifting prowess.

Best Power/Strength

Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Becton is a mountain of a man and because of that size, he has unbelievable strength and power. He has the ability to throw defenders like they weigh nothing. It is amazing to see what the man can do to an opposing defender. His power and strength shows up in both pass and run blocking.

Best Run Blocker

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Thomas can absolutely plow defenders in the run game. He shows great strength, power and feet to drive defenders off of their spot and out of the way. He has movement ability to get to secondary blocks and block downfield. He is able to flip to another defender quickly to help seal a hole for a runner.

Best Feet

Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Wills has great, fluid and efficient feet. They move quickly, but in a way where he almost never gets off balance, keeping a good base throughout. His feet allow him to get in good body position to make a block in pass and rush blocking situations.

Best Technique

Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Wills is a clinician in terms of his technique. His pass sets are great because of this technique. He keeps good bend throughout the rep. He maintains a strong and wide base to withstand power rushes and he has clean feet to move efficiently throughout the rep without causing imbalance.

Best Pass Blocker

Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Wills is a great pass blocker due to his technique. He shows great bend, feet and anchor on his pass sets. He has solid athleticism allowing him to fluidly move back into his sets. He does not seem to get off balance easily or often. Wills is just a clean pass blocker.

Best Versatility

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Wirfs can probably play four positions on the line. He has experience playing both right and left tackle in college. But, his athleticism and skill set also can translate to either guard spots on the offensive line, too. His athleticism is what helps him be so versatile as an offensive lineman.