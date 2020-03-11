2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Tight Ends

The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing season where it began with so much promise and hope but ended with just more dysfunction and change. With the poor season, the Browns completely remade their coaching staff and front office, bringing in Kevin Stefanski at head coach and Andrew Berry at general manager to lead this franchise into the future. The Browns still have a lot of work to do this offseason to fix the roster and get this team back into the mix of contention. The biggest opportunity of improving this roster is through the 2020 NFL Draft.

WFNY is here for you to get you familiar and ready for the 2020 NFL Draft. With this in mind, I will be examining each of the positions in the draft, giving my top five prospects at each position group, while also giving my thoughts on the overall class for each position.

The series began with the most important position on the roster, quarterbacks. I am now turning my attention to the tight end position. Here are my top five tight ends and my overall thoughts on the tight end class in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Top Five Tight Ends

1. Adam Trautman, Dayton

2. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

3. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

4. Hunter Bryant, Washington

5. Devin Asiasi, UCLA

Best of the Rest: Thaddeus Moss (LSU), Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt), Harrison Bryant (Florida Atlantic) and Josiah Deguara (Cincinnati)

Which tight end do you feel stronger about than most people?

I feel stronger about Brycen Hopkins of Purdue. I like him so much so that is my No. 2 rated tight end in the class. Hopkins has the length teams want in a tight end at 6-foot-4. He pairs that length with good athleticism with smooth movement skills. He gets in and out of routes really well for a man his size and has the speed to break big gains after the catch. He catches the ball with his hands and uses his length to reach for the ball above defenders, leading to a strong ability to catch balls in traffic.

Who is your No. 1 tight end in the class and why do you believe he is the best tight end?

My No. 1 tight end is Adam Trautman of Dayton. Trautman is a great athlete with a rare combination of size and agility. He is able to move so well for a 6-foot-5 tight end. His agility allows him to be an excellent route runner and a great runner after the catch. He shows good hands with the ability to use his size to wall off defenders from the ball. He is also a good blocker with the ability to move defenders with his strength. He is still newer to the tight end position, so he can get even better as he learns the position.

What are your thoughts on the overall tight end class? How would you rate the class?

The tight end class is a pretty solid one this year. It does not have the elite level prospect, but what it lacks at the top is made up of its overall depth. There are numerous tight ends who will be able to play in the NFL. The middle rounds will be filled with quality tight ends for teams to select.

Who has the best single skill set and what is that skill set?

I think Adam Trautman’s agility. His agility allows him to be an excellent route runner. He can get in and out of breaks with ease. He shows good wiggle to get defenders off-balance, allowing him to get separation on his routes. After the catch, his agility allows him to make defenders miss and create big plays after the catch.

Who is a sleeper tight end who you are keeping an eye on?

The sleeper tight end I am keeping an eye on is Devin Asiasi of UCLA. Asiasi shows an excellent ability to smoothly move in and out of his breaks on routes. He also has good speed to create plays after the catch. He has soft and reliable hands as a pass-catcher. And, he also has shown solid blocking ability.

What is the impact of this tight end class to the Browns?

The Browns are definitely in the market for a tight end and I think this class sets up well for the Browns. Cleveland will likely not spend a first or second-round pick on a tight end, but they could look at one in the middle rounds. As I said earlier, that is where the strength of the class is at. So, the Browns are in a good position with this class.