Ranking the Browns’ biggest needs going into 2020 free agency

The 2019 NFL season was a massive failure for the Cleveland Browns after coming into the season with so much hope and expectations. The Browns ended up 6-10, which resulted in a complete makeover of Cleveland’s coaching staff and front office. The team is now led by Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry. But, that is only the start of the busy offseason for the Browns. The next big moment of the offseason comes in a couple of weeks as free agency begins in the NFL. Cleveland will be coming into free agency with around $61 million in cap space to potentially spend. That could expand or lessen over the next week or so before free agency based on some roster moves the orange and brown could make before then. The Browns have a lot to address in free agency. With that so, let’s take a look at Cleveland’s needs, ranking their needs from most urgent to least.

Top Priority

1. Offensive Tackles

This is the fire alarm No. 1 need this offseason. The Browns currently do not have a quality starting offensive tackle on the team who I trust. Chris Hubbard has greatly underperformed at right tackle and Greg Robinson is in huge legal trouble after a below-average season last year. So, Cleveland will likely need to add a starting right and left tackle this offseason.

Possible FA targets: Jack Conklin would be the high-priced free-agent target who could immediately answer the right tackle problem. But, his price may be too high for Cleveland. Andrew Whitworth and Jason Peters could provide short term answers at tackle, while Bryan Bulaga could be a cheaper, longer-term option.

2. Safeties

The Browns safety position is also looking for two starting safeties. It is just below offensive tackle on the priority list because of the position importance is lesser at safety. At free safety, Damarious Randall was a conundrum last season after a strong first year with the team. He is likely gone in free agency. And, strong safety saw a revolving door with Morgan Burnett, Sheldrick Redwine and Juston Burris playing at that spot over the course of the season. Burnett is an aging player. Burris is a free agent and Redwine is inexperienced. So, there are just unknowns at that spot.

Possible FA targets: Anthony Harris would be the homerun addition in free agency who would fit the need at free safety and fit the Browns new defense. Tre Boston would be another great option at free safety with a slightly cheaper price tag than Harris. At strong safety, Vonn Bell and Karl Joseph could be solid options.

3. Linebackers

The Browns linebackers unit has been a problem for a few years now. And, it will likely be even bigger with the expected loss of Joe Schobert in free agency. Christian Kirksey has been hurt the past two seasons, so his future with the team is up in the air. That leaves Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson to be the starting linebackers next season. That is an extremely youthful and inexperienced starting duo to rely on.

Possible FA targets: Cory Littleton would be the big-money free-agent addition to boost this position, but I do not see the Browns spending big money for a linebacker. Blake Martinez would be a nice young option, but he too is expected to ask for a lot of money. Josh Bynes and Danny Trevathan would be lower cost-free agents who could add experience to the group.

Mid-Level Priority

4. Cornerbacks

Cleveland is in need of a nickel cornerback after the release of T.J. Carrie. The Browns have a young starting corner duo on the outside, so the team could look to also add depth on the outside. I like Terrance Mitchell, but there is some uncertainty with his future with the orange and brown. If he is not on the team, then depth is a huge need.

Possible FA targets: Chris Harris would be the absolute best fit for the need at the nickel corner, but he will come at a high price. Brian Poole or Logan Ryan would be cheaper options to fill this nickel spot.

5. Tight Ends

The tight end position is an important position in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. So, the Browns need multiple tight ends. David Njoku had a forgettable 2019, but he still should be a part of this team’s future. The team will need a starting-level in-line tight end to pair next to Njoku.

Possible FA targets: Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper would be the two top options to fill this hole. Both will come with a big salary demand. Tyler Eifert could be a low risk, high reward addition.

6. Interior Defensive Line

As I wrote in the to-do list series, the Browns should look for a starting level nose tackle (1-technique in Woods’ defense). Sheldon Richardson was good in his first season with the orange and brown, but Larry Ogunjobi has continued to not meet his expectations that were given following his promising rookie season. Ogunjobi may be better in being the primary backup for both starters.

Possible FA targets: D.J. Reader, Javon Hargrave, and Leonard Williams are three interior defensive linemen who could fit into the 1-technique spot next to Sheldon Richardson.

7. Edge Defenders

This position could be blasted into the top priority category if the team decides to let go of Olivier Vernon. As I stated last week, the Browns should not let him go and create another big hole. But, even if the Vernon stays, the unit needs depth.

Possible FA targets: If the Browns are just looking for depth edge players behind Myles Garrett and Vernon, then Shaq Lawson or Vinny Curry could be solid options. If they are looking to replace Vernon at starter, Jadeveon Clowney would be the big money option, while Arik Armstead would be a slightly cheaper addition.

8. Interior Offensive Line

The Browns are set left guard and center, but the right guard spot is up in the air with Wyatt Teller being the expected starter right now. Teller has shown some promise, but he is far from a certainty. Cleveland could look for a more comfortable option who they can rely upon without having to worry about him manning this spot.

Possible FA targets: Brandon Scherff and Joe Thuney would be the big-money free agents to target for the right guard spot. Graham Glasgow would be a slightly cheaper option.

9. Wide Receivers

Cleveland has one of the best starting receiver duos in the NFL. Jarvis Landry was excellent last season, while Odell Beckham simply was not himself due to a nagging injury. The Browns will need to find depth for this position. Damion Ratley has been inconsistent, while Rashard Higgins had one of the weirdest seasons I can remember last season and is now a free agent. So, the Browns will need to find a reliable third receiver.

Possible FA targets: Nelson Agholor and Danny Amendola would be solid backup options. Or Cleveland could just decide to bring back Higgins.

Last Priority

10. Quarterbacks

I am not ready to give up on Baker Mayfield. But, the Browns do need to find a veteran quarterback to have behind Mayfield this season. He needs a veteran in the locker room.

Possible FA targets: Chase Daniel or Case Keenum would be perfect guys for this need.

11. Running Backs

The Browns have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Nick Chubb. Behind him, the team is expected to tag Kareem Hunt, meaning they would like him to come back. If he does come back next season, the team does not need anything here. But, if Cleveland does lose Hunt, then a backup running back is needed.

Possible FA targets: Jalen Richard or Jonathan Williams are two solid choices to be the possible backup at running back.

12. Special Teams

I am content with this unit. The Browns have two young and promising special teamers in punter Jamie Gillan and kicker Austin Seibert. I do not think a move is needed here.

Possible FA targets: No addition is necessary here.