Random musings about the Browns start to 2020 free agency

The Cleveland Browns had hit the ground running at the start of the 2020 free agency period. Since the time the legal tampering period began on Monday, the Cleveland Browns have signed eight players and traded for another. The team has reportedly signed right tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Austin Hooper, quarterback Case Keenum, linebacker B.J. Goodson, safety Karl Joseph, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, cornerback Kevin Johnson and receiver Jojo Natson. Cleveland also traded a 2021 seventh-round pick for fullback Andy Janovich. It has been an active few days. Here are my thoughts on what the Browns have done so far in free agency.

Let’s start with my favorite signing, right tackle Jack Conklin. Conklin was the best tackle on the market and the Browns signed him at a great value. Cleveland needed two new offensive tackles for next season and it would have been too much early draft capital to try and fill both spots through the draft. Conklin will stabilize the right tackle spot and allow the Browns to just have to spend one early pick at the offensive tackle position. I also love his fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Conklin is a perfect fit in the zone blocking scheme and play-action passing game because of his athleticism.

Hooper will be a great security blanket for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Hooper is a big, athletic target with excellent hands. He is a reliable target who Mayfield can rely on to make a tough catch. Mayfield loved using his tight ends and the middle of the field in college. Hooper will be able to give Mayfield someone he has not had since entering the league. He also will be a big help in the red zone with his size and hands, which is a welcome sign after the Browns’ struggle in this area of the field last season.

Janovich will be a huge part of this new Stefanski offense. He was one of the best fullbacks in the league last season and will be entering an offense with heavy use of his skill set. He will likely be a fan favorite in quick order.

The Browns signed three young players who I was very high on coming out of college. Joseph is a big-time hitter with great athleticism to fill multiple roles for the defense. He will likely slip into the starting strong safety spot. Billings has freakish strength and should be a great help for the run defense. I think he has the upside to be more than just a run-stuffer due to movement skills at his size. He has a chance to be a huge steal for the Browns. And, cornerback Kevin Johnson is a good cornerback with great change of direction skills, leading to his versatility to play outside and in the slot. I really believe these three guys could be more than just a one-year rental.

These one-year contracts to Joseph, Billings, Johnson, Goodson, and Natson are smart investments. First of all, short-term contracts give the Browns future flexibility. These one-year deals are also show-me deals. The team has given these five young players contracts to show if they have the stuff to stick with the team and earn a long term contract. All five players are in positions where opportunities to play and to play a lot is very likely. So, the Browns are giving the chance to prove their talent. I like it. And, if they don’t show out, the Browns can let them go next offseason with no repercussions.

I like what I see with the relationship between general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski. That relationship showed strong in the first four transactions of the offseason. The Browns nabbed a starting right tackle who is well versed in the zone blocking scheme. They then got another tight end to go along with David Njoku, allowing Stefanski to utilize his favorite formations with multiple tight ends. Next, they signed a veteran quarterback who is familiar with Stefanski and in a position to help teach Mayfield. And finally, they traded for a fullback to give Stefanski a key personnel piece for his offensive system. These four additions showed that Berry was willing to get guys who Stefanski needs to run his systems. They seem to be working with one clear vision so far.

The Browns also have been astute in their contract dealings. They have spent a lot of money so far, but they have spent it well. The biggest spend was on Hooper and Conklin. Hooper received a huge contract that made him the highest-paid tight end in the league, but it is a position group that overall has been underpaid to this point, so the money is not that big compared to other positions. Conklin’s contract is a great value compared to the rest of the market.

Beyond Hooper, Conklin and Case Keenum, Cleveland did not spend a lot of long-term money. They kept their long-term flexibility even though they spent a lot of money already this offseason.

Overall, I am extremely happy with what I am seeing from the Browns so far.