2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Tight Ends

Well, the sports scene is in uncharted territory because of the coronavirus. Most sports are on hold. But, the 2020 NFL Draft process is still in full swing, albeit in a less formal way as most teams are not taking visits from the prospects and not attending Pro Days. The draft season is also in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays, my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft and following up each of those position rankings pieces by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Thursday, I examined the tight end position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the tight end class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterbacks, Running Backs and Tight Ends

2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Quarterbacks and Running Backs

Best Athlete

Hunter Bryant, Washington

Bryant is a smooth athlete with almost receiver-like movement skills. He has the speed to run away from defenders, helping him gain separation in routes and after the catch. His agility allows him to get in and out routes well and after the catch, he can make defenders miss. Bryant is a great athlete.

Best Ball Skills

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Hopkins is a good athlete with a solid length. He uses both of these things in ball skills. He shows the ability to high point a catch over defenders. He is a hands catcher rather than a body catcher. He also shows the ability to catch passes in traffic and in the midst of being hit by a defender after the catch.

Best Route Runner

Adam Trautman, Dayton

Trautman has elite level agility. He moves like a receiver. This allows him to be a great route runner. He shows good wiggle to draw defenders in the wrong direction when he makes quick cuts. His route running is a tool for him to draw separation from his defender.

Best Hands

Thaddeus Moss, LSU

Moss had no drops last season according to Pro Football Focus. He shows soft and reliable hands to make contested catches. He plucks balls out of the air with his strong hands and is able to catch off-target passes.

Best Player After the Catch

Hunter Bryant, Washington

As I stated earlier, Bryant is a great athlete and that helps him in his ability after the catch. He is able to run away from defenders with his speed. He can elude defenders with his agility and has the balance to take on contact and stay upright. All this leads to big plays after the catch.

Best Blocker

Thaddeus Moss, LSU

Moss is a big man at 250 pounds and that shows in blocking ability. He is more than a willing blocker, showing toughness to get his hands dirty as a blocker. He shows solid technique and strength to help out as a pass and run blocker. From Day 1, Moss can be used as an extra blocker for NFL teams.

Best Versatility

Adam Trautman, Dayton

Trautman has the best versatility in the class. His athleticism, size and skill set allow him to fill many roles. He can be an in-line tight end because of his willingness and success as a blocker. He can line up on the outside and showcase his great route running to be a receiving threat. He can be a great mismatch in the passing game but also used as a blocker.