2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Running Backs

The 2020 NFL Draft process is in full swing. The draft season is also in full drive here at WFNY. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays and my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft. And as I did with the quarterbacks, I am following up on each position rankings piece by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets the next day. On Monday, I examined the running back position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the running back class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterbacks and Running Backs

2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Quarterbacks

Best Athlete

A.J. Dillon, Boston College

Dillon is unique at 247 pounds. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he led the entire running back class in the explosion drills. He jumped 41 inches in the vertical jump and 131 inches in the broad jump. Add that to a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and 23 bench reps, Dillon is a freak athlete. A man his size should not be able to do that.

Best Power/Strength

A.J. Dillon, Boston College

Dillon is a load to take down. At six feet, 247 pounds, he is a bowling ball on the football field. He almost always finishes runs by falling forward. It oftentimes takes multiple guys to bring him down. He is a big, strong and powerful runner.

Best Agility

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Edwards-Helaire is a tough man to corral. He is extremely quick and shifty. He can cut on a dime and leave defenders in the wind, tackling at the air. He pairs these quick cuts and jukes with a great spin move that he can use at a moment’s notice.

Best Home-Run Threat

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Dobbins was a home run king at Ohio State. According to Pro Football Focus, he led the 2020 running back draft class in most runs of 15 yards or more last season with 31 total runs. He has a good combination of speed, balance, and vision to find the holes, take on hits and then turn on the turbo to pull off the big run.

Best Balance

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor has a freakish balance. He is able to take on contact and remain upright to continue gaining yards. His balance also comes in handy when he makes cuts. He can make a cut and keep a good balance to allow him to explode off it.

Best Vision

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor has an elite vision. He is a patient runner who will let his blocks develop in front of him. He will follow his lead blocker, but when he sees an opening, he will hit it immediately.

Best Speed/Explosion

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor can break away from the defense at just a couple of steps. He showed off his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.39 second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time for any running back at the combine. Taylor can explode off of cuts and burst through holes in a flash.

Best Receiver

Lamical Perine, Florida

Perine has really good hands for a running back. He caught 40 passes and five receiving touchdowns in 2019. Perine was also utilized out wide at Florida, showing how much they trust him as a receiver.

Best Blocker

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Dobbins is a tough dude. He is an able and willing blocker. He shows a good knowledge of where the pressure is coming from. And, when a rusher is coming, he can lay the wood with good technique to subdue the pressure and keep his quarterback clean.