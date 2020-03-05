2020 NFL Draft Best Individual Skill Sets: Quarterbacks

The 2020 NFL Draft process is in full swing after this past weekend’s NFL Scouting Combine. The draft season is full drive here at WFNY, too. We have been giving you our Mock Draft Wednesdays and now yesterday I kicked off my position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft. I will now be kicking off my other draft preview series. Following each position ranking piece, I will follow it up the next day by breaking down that position class’s top skill sets. On Thursday, I began with the quarterback position rankings. So, without further ado, here is how I see the quarterback class and who possesses the top individual skill sets in this class.

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterbacks

Best Athlete

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Hurts is a great athlete. He was one of the most successful dual-threat quarterbacks in college over the last several years. He is a much better runner than a thrower, with the ability to take a snap and pull off a homerun with his legs. He can make defenders miss or run right past them.

Best Accuracy

Joe Burrow, LSU

Burrow has great athleticism at all levels of the field. According to Pro Football Focus, he had an 81.9% adjusted completion percentage last season and that included 128 completions of his 201 passes thrown at 10 yards or more. He has the ability to accurately throw on the run and off-platform, showing natural accuracy.

Best Arm Strength

Jordan Love, Utah State

Love has elite arm strength. He can easily throw downfield even when he is on the run or off balance. He throws with great zip, allowing him to fit passes into tight windows. His arm talent is what makes him so intriguing as a prospect.

Best Passer Under Pressure

Joe Burrow, LSU

Burrow is so calm under pressure. He has the ability to move within the pocket to avoid pressure, while always looking downfield for a passing opportunity. When he has to run, he can throw accurately or use his athleticism to scramble for a positive gain.

Best Decision Maker

Joe Burrow, LSU

Burrow threw 11 total interceptions in his two full seasons at LSU. He knows his offense well, making the right decision to be successful. He usually chooses the right decision to scramble or pass when things break down.

Best Playmaker/Imagination

Jordan Love, Utah State

Love has a never say die attitude in terms of his game style. He will try to make something out of nothing. This can lead to huge plays. This ability can change a game in an instance. It can also go bad when his imagination gets out of hand. But, you take it with his style.

Best Pocket Presence

Joe Burrow, LSU

Burrow is a great passer under pressure and a lot of that can be attributed to his pocket presence. He is able to move around the mess of the pocket with great ease while keeping his eyes downfield for opportunities. He is extremely calm in the pocket.

Best Composure/Toughness

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Tagovailoa is a tough competitor with a winning mentality. He stepped into the 2018 National Championship off the bench as a freshman to lead his Alabama team to an overtime victory. He fought through numerous injuries this past season but hurried back in order to play for his team. His composure and toughness are exceptional.