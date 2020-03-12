Announcing The Viral Movie Podcast

So, what’s happening, everyone? Anything in the news?

Oh. Right. That.

I hope you’re all healthy both mentally and from a viral standpoint. Like many of the rest of you, I’m sure, the crush of information and planning and news and rumor has weighed heavily on me over the past two weeks. I’m doing everything I can as a dad, husband, business owner, and citizen to prepare myself and help those around me in these unprecedented times.

One thing that’s bugged me is that I can’t bring myself to listen to podcasts right now. I can’t just sit back and zone out with a game on the TV to distract myself from the world around me because all the games are canceled until further notice. It hit me pretty hard this morning as I listened to music on my way to work. What can I engage in as a distraction? I thought of a new podcast idea, and I texted Andrew immediately with this idea.

Craig:

“Viral Movie Podcast – A weekly podcast hosted by Craig and Andrew about a movie on a streaming service that they both watched as a way to talk about anything other than current events or cancellations.”

Andrew:

“Yes”

Craig:

“OK. I’m going to find a comedy on Netflix or Prime to start. I need this.”

I opened up the old Netflix app, and what was the first thing to hit me in my pristine, untouched by my own human hands face?

An action-comedy-crime movie called Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke based on a novel by Robert B. Parker. Here’s the trailer if you’d like to watch.

This podcast hasn’t been recorded yet. It will be on the main WFNY Podcast feed that I know you’re already subscribed to. So please join us in watching this movie over the next few days and listen to the discussion that Andrew and I have for the podcast. If we can give you (and ourselves) a few hours of distraction per week over the next few weeks with the film and podcast, it will be worth it.