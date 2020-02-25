WFNY 2020 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: While We’re Waiting

It’s Wednesday, which calls for another Mock Draft Wednesday here at WFNY. This week, we’re back to another WFNY Mock Draft Roundup, just in time for the NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place this week in Indianapolis. Our roundup gives you a variety of different mock drafts on the interweb, showing you, Cleveland Browns fans, the direction your favorite NFL team will likely lean towards in the upcoming draft.

Even with the inevitable changes ahead, including following the Combine — when some NFL Draft analysts and teams alike overreact to the numbers and measurements — and upcoming Pro Days leading up to the draft, let’s take a look at the direction some mock drafts have the Browns going with the No. 10 pick in the first round. In case you don’t see some big-name analysts’ mocks, it’s due to them not have an updated one in the past week or so.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

This one is easy: I’m sticking with my pick, because the Browns’ need at left tackle is so obvious. The 6-7, 370-pound Becton can be an immediate starter on Baker Mayfield’s blind side, and he’ll be a beast in the running game in front of Nick Chubb. One other thing to keep an eye on is the new Cleveland front office led by Andrew Berry trying to trade back to pick up more picks. If one of the quarterbacks drops to No. 10, Berry & Co. should be open for business. The Browns also have holes at safety, tight end and receiver.

The Athletic: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

There’s a very good chance the Browns will trade down from this pick, but an attempt to do so in this particular mock draft did not go through. And so, with the Browns still at No. 10, they go with Becton, a freak of nature whose combination of athleticism and upside makes it impossible for Cleveland to pass on him here. The Browns are in the market for two starting tackles at this stage of the offseason, and Becton’s experience playing both sides gives the team flexibility in the short term. In the bigger picture, the Browns are looking for someone to become a foundational piece and hold down a starting job for a long time. In Becton, they see superstar potential. —Zac Jackson What the Browns would be getting with Becton: The ability of the 6-foot-7, 370-pound Becton to move and bend at his size is remarkable. He is extremely powerful in his hips. In college, defensive ends would actively try to avoid Becton when he came their way. He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the ACC’s best offensive lineman. He started 33 games at Louisville across the past three years and improved in each season, capped by a first-team All-ACC campaign in 2019 — the first such honor for a Cardinals offensive lineman. Becton graded out better than 80 percent in eight of 11 games this past season, registering 60 knockdown blocks. — Matt Fortuna, national college football writer

Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Thomas is currently PFF’s top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft. His grades improved in every year of his career at Georgia, and Thomas’ 92.4 overall grade in 2019 was the highest of any qualifying draft-eligible Power 5 offensive tackle.

CBS’ Ryan Wilson: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

It sounds like the Browns won’t re-sign Joe Schobert, and even though they drafted linebackers Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki, there’s still room for Simmons, who can line up anywhere, including safety, which is also a need for this Cleveland defense.

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

On the surface, it can be hard to envision the 370-pound Becton fitting into Cleveland’s new outside zone rushing offense. But after watching Becton move around in Louisville’s stretch zone offense, the fit seems more natural. The Browns need two starting offensive tackles, so it’s hard to see them taking a different position in the first round. The one player who could make them go a different direction is Simmons.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

It’s another boring pick, but the Browns picking an offensive tackle makes too much sense to not happen. They’ve needed at least one for years, and now they need two. Kevin Stefanski, the new head coach, has seen what consistent pressure can do to a quarterback in Minnesota, and how subsequent improvements can trickle into a quarterback’s performance. It makes sense for Cleveland to dip into the pool of elite tackle talent at the top of the 2020 NFL Draft, and as our own AJ Schulte said in his NFL mock draft 2.0, Wirfs fits the Browns’ vision to a tee.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Trade: Browns trade No. 10 pick to the Falcons for No. 17 and Atlanta’s second-round pick.

The Browns find a nice value at a position they need to upgrade even after moving down the board. The trade with Atlanta nets them a second-round selection and a late-round “sweetener” pick. I suspect they’ll use one of their second-round picks on a receiver if they decide to move Odell Beckham Jr. before or during the draft

CBS’ Josh Edwards: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

The Browns are faced with a decision between Tristan Wirfs and Thomas. Either would be a great fit but they pass in the card for Thomas to protect Baker Mayfield next season.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

I love this pairing for the offensive line–needy Browns: Wirfs is a highly athletic and physical tackle prospect who fits in perfectly with new head coach Kevin Stefanski’s wide zone rushing offense. He’s got tree trunk legs but relatively quick feet and can block on the move. He’s a brick wall in pass protection, and would give Baker Mayfield the type of help he needs to produce a bounceback season.

CBS’ Pete Prisco: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Their tackle spots were a disaster last season. They have to protect Baker Mayfield better and Wirfs could step in and start right away.

CBS’ Chris Trapasso: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Wills is a great athlete for his size, and the right side of the Browns offensive line was downright disastrous in 2019. A perfect fit for Baker Mayfield and Co.

CBS’ R.J. White: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

The Browns have to get better at tackle if the offensive is going to take the next step. Becton is a mountain of a man but doesn’t move like one, and he’s a guy you can stick at left tackle and feel good about.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup

NFL Mock’s Ian Higgins: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

After a tumultuous 2019 season following one of the most hopeful offseasons in NFL history, many writers are pegging Cleveland to be hunting for an offensive tackle. This projection is very possible, with a strong class offering multiple options to be plug-and-play starters. Picking 10th overall, with the teams ahead of them, I believe that the best player available is the best move for this franchise. Derrick Brown is a strong nose tackle out of Auburn who sucks in blockers and is a certified force in the middle of the defensive line at the 1 and 3 technique. Cleveland’s defense needs a boost, and after such a disappointing ranking 21st in overall defense (23.4 ppg) & 20th in total sacks (38), Cleveland would benefit greatly from the addition of Derrick Brown.

Fansided’s Brad Weiss : OT Tristan Wirfs, Alabama

The Cleveland Browns were one of the teams many expected to make a serious run this past season, as second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield was coming off a standout rookie season. However, Mayfield seriously digressed in Year No. 2, and while he will be back as the franchise quarterback in 2020, they need better play out of him immediately. One issue with this Browns roster has been the offensive line, as they have not been able to replace future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas. With the No. 10 overall pick in April, they will look to bring in a new franchise tackle, and Tristan Wirfs from Iowa has all the talent to be just that at the NFL level. Mayfield is a talented quarterback, and he has tremendous weapons on the outside, so it would make sense for the franchise to do whatever they can to bolster the offensive line. The Browns will have their latest new head coach in 2020, as they have fired Freddie Kitchens and hired Kevin Stefanski, and the hope is that he can turn this thing around.

Drafttek: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

We continue to cycle through the top trio of Tackles with this pick, and I hold tight to the notion that the Browns are in a strong place to get either Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, or Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs. When you get a plethora of options at one position that are this talented, it’s not uncommon for them to go in succession. I think that run is going to start somewhere between the Chargers at six and Arizona at eight. With Cleveland sitting at ten, I don’t foresee a scenario where one of the three isn’t available when the Browns are on the clock. In 2019, Wills took a huge step forward in his progression. He’s always been powerful, but as a junior he played with better patience, balance, and footwork, taking his game to another level. There are some that feel his best football may still be ahead of him, and if that’s the case, Cleveland is the perfect spot. The hiring of Bill Callahan brings an experienced hand who has helped groom some of the top offensive linemen in the game over his 20 years in the NFL. Whether turning Wills into the dominant mauler you want at Right Tackle, or grooming his technique to be the guy on the blind side, the Alabama product will be in good hands with Callahan.

CBS’ Tom Fornelli: OT Jedrick Wills, Iowa

If the Browns do anything but address the offensive line in this spot, the new front office should be fired before minicamp even begins.

NFL.com’s Charley Casserly: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Along with safety, offensive tackle is one of the Browns’ major needs. They need to find out if Wills can play on the blind side or whether Georgia’s Andrew Thomas could be a better fit.

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Cleveland could be in the market to upgrade both tackle spots. Left tackle Greg Robinson was briefly benched midseason and is a free agent again while right tackle Chris Hubbard graded out as PFF’s 76th-best offensive tackle (out of 81 qualifiers) last season. Becton moves extremely well for a man his size and could play either left or right tackle for the Browns.

Walter Football: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Perhaps the Browns will think twice about entering the season with Greg Robinson as their left tackle. They desperately need help on the offensive line. At 6-foot-7, 340 pounds, Mekhi Becton is a massive human being. Despite his size, however, Becton is athletic and flexible. He projects similarly to Cordy Glenn.

To make it easier on you here are all of the players that were predicted to go to the Browns (and how many times they were):

OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville: 6

OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa: 4

OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama: 4

OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia: 4

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson: 1

DT Derrick Brown: 1

What say you, Browns fans? Do you have a certain position(s) that you want the Browns to focus on early in the draft, specifically in the first round? Do you have a can’t-miss guy(s) that if they drop to No. 10, you want Cleveland to take and it would be considered a steal? Which position do you think they should focus on? If you had a perfect plan for the draft, specifically the first round, what would it consist of?

That said, if there is a certain mock draft(s) that you feel as though we should include in these, please let us know. The more mock drafts and predictions, the better.

